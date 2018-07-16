How Le'Veon Bell's Potential Holdout Could Backfire Disastrously

During Le'Veon Bell’s potential holdout, the Pittsburgh Steelers may figure out how to replace him. That’s exactly what he doesn’t need.

For the upcoming year, Bell is officially bound to the franchise tag, a one-year deal worth $14.5 million after he and the Steelers failed to ink a long-term deal before the deadline on Monday. Because he wants more financial security (which he deserves), Bell is considering sitting out half the season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Whoa. "I think it's possible Le'Veon Bell sits out first half of the year if he doesn't get a long term deal done." –@AdamSchefter on @SiriusXMNFL. "The goal at that point would be to hit 2019 free agency healthy, not rack up another 400 touches." — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) July 16, 2018

A holdout is designed to shine light upon a player’s value (while also preserving the player from things like overwork and injury). What if the Steelers proved just the opposite, by making use of James Conner and Jaylen Samuels in Bell’s absence?

Related Giving Aaron Rodgers an Opt Out Within Four Years Would Be Very Altruistic of the Packers

The Steelers’ success without him would not be a product of Bell’s lack of abilities. He’s one of the best players in the NFL. Rather, it would further prove Bell plays a position which has a history of replicability.

If the Steelers don’t think they have enough talent on their roster, they can sign DeMarco Murray out of retirement for a fraction of Bell’s price. If Murray’s retirement was genuine (doubt it), then Adrian Peterson is still out there along with (one of my favorites) Orleans Darkwa, a player who averaged 4.4 yards per carry in the New York Giants’ weekly clown show.

Let’s say Bell makes it clear he has no intention of rejoining the Steelers until Week 10 (which would mean he’d sacrifice roughly $7.7 million in salary on the franchise tag). The Steelers would begin training camp with a clear understanding: they’ve got to work with what they have.

What they have ain’t bad.

The Steelers picked Conner in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. At Pittsburgh in 2014, Conner rushed 298 times for 1,765 yards (5.9 yards per carry) for 28 touchdowns. He was considered a top running back prospect, but in 2015, he suffered a torn MCL and was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He beat cancer and returned to the field in 2016 when he had almost 1,400 yards from scrimmage with 20 total touchdowns (16 rushing, four receiving). In his rookie year in 2017, Conner had 32 rushes for 144 yards (4.5 yards per carry). A solid rookie campaign.

While Conner — and perhaps a player like Murray or Darkwa — can carry Bell’s load as a runner, the Steelers still need to figure out how to replace Bell’s abilities as a pass-catcher. Bell had a whopping 85 receptions for 655 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

That’s where the rookie, Samuels, would have to contribute. He was a utility skill player for the NC State Wolfpack before the Steelers drafted him in the fifth-round. In 2017, he had 75 receptions for 593 yards and four touchdowns with 78 rushes for 407 yards and 12 touchdowns.

I can see you looking at me like I’m crazy: A second-year back who has 32 career NFL touches, a rookie (who is currently listed as a fullback) and potentially Murray — are you an idiot? There’s no way they can replace a star running back.

That viewpoint is mostly correct. No running back (or array of running backs) can replace Bell. If the running backs can do enough, however, the rest of the Steelers offense can pick up the slack. They’ve got Antonio Brown, JuJu Schuster-Smith, Darrius Hayward-Bey and rookie James Washington. And they’ve got Ben Roethlisberger.

There’s a decent chance the Steelers offense looks just fine without Bell. If that nightmarish reality comes to pass for Bell, he’s going to look foolish while training independently and watching from home while his team wins games on Sundays. When he hits free agency, he will have given teams a piece of leverage they didn’t have before — the argument that he’s not as valuable as he thinks he is.

Worse still, Bell could suffer an injury when he returns after midseason. He could suffer the too-common holdout injury, a hamstring pull. Or worse.

This isn’t to say that Bell doesn’t deserve his money. To no fault of his own, he’s in a vulnerable position, which he has to manage wisely — not unlike that of a college sophomore who is fresh off an enormously productive season, one he can’t possibly top (see: Christian McCaffrey in 2015). The player can’t enter the draft, and could technically sit during their final college season of eligibility. It’s the question of whether sitting out will help or hurt a player. Unlike the NFL draft where a player need only show his potential and stay healthy, NFL free agency is all about what-have-you-done-for-me-lately.

If Bell isn’t careful, he could set himself up for a disastrous 2018 season and then a miserable 2019 free agency. Holding out could go terribly wrong.