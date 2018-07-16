Roundup: The World Cup Was Incredible; World Series of Poker Winner Gets $8.8 Million; & the Social Media Mob Made a Mistake

Devin Brugman, a big deal on Instagram … shout out to this Business Insider columnist who quit because the site took down her column about Scarlett Johansson … when a co-pilot is vaping in-fight, the airline needs to fire him … “Dozens sickened after eating McDonald’s salads” well, at least they were trying to eat healthy … Keri Russell might be in the next Star Wars movie? … “IHOP acknowledges it faked IHOb name change to promote burgers” … when a bear rolls up to your door in Lake Tahoe … “Woman who fell to death down trash chute was in middle of contentious divorce” … the social media mob is coming for the left and right, and that’s wrong …

Podcast: Why I’d take Jimmy Butler over Kawhi Leonard next year if I’m the Lakers; in-the-moment thoughts on the Chicago Bulls signing of Jabari Parker; NFL futures bets you’re going to love; and why you should focus on incremental gains in life, and stop throwing Hail Mary passes. [ITunes]

The World Cup was all about Mbappe, France’s prodigious 19-year old star. [Guardian]

Jayson Heyward bought a condo for almost $7 million on Chicago’s gold coast. [Crain’s Chicago]

If LeBron were on the open market, he’d get Cristiano Ronaldo-type money. [ESPN]

I said much of the same on my radio show: I’m fine with the Bulls deal for Jabari Parker. It’s a prove-it 1-year deal. He’s only 23! [Give Me Sport]

How big the World Series of Poker has gotten: The winner, John Cynn, got $8.8 million; the runner-up collected $5 million. [Review-Journal]

Is it positive that Nikola Jokic is low-key and not enthusiastic about signing a 5-year, $148 million contract, richest in Nuggets history? [Denver Post]

“I think the jokes that work for white guys and their white guy comedian friends don’t work, always, for women of color.” [Hollywood Reporter]

I think an investment in MLS is a very smart one. The general public wants these quantum leaps. That’s not smart business. Incremental improvements are the way to go, and MLS is doing that. [Tribune]

This is how dumb social media is: Thousands of people on twitter were captivated by watching a lemon downhill for nearly two minutes.

Here’s video of a luxury mall in Mexico City … collapsing.

The World Cup was awesome. What the hell are sports fans supposed to do with their days for the next month?