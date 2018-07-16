PM Roundup: Natalie Dormer; Meet The Home Run Derby Participants; Le'Veon Bell May Sit First Half Of NFL Season

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is strong and it’s sudden and it’s cruel sometimes, but it might just save your life…
Natalie defends nudity: Natalie Dormer’s new movie is getting ripped by critics because of the gratuitous nudity in it. But the “Game of Thrones” star is passionately defending it.
HR Derby time!: Meet the eight participants in this year’s Home Run Derby.
Le’Veon might not play: Le'Veon Bell is considering sitting out the first half of the NFL season while looking for a long-term contract.
