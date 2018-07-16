Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan Got Married in Wisconsin

NBA’er and former Wisconsin Badger Sam Dekker married ESPN broadcaster Olivia Harlan in Wisconsin on Saturday. They got engaged last May. Based on everything that emanated from Instagram, it appears as though a joyous time was had by all — congrats to the newlyweds!
Sam has been such a fantastic friend to me over the years. I’ve always thought there is not a kinder, sweeter person on this earth…then I got to meet Olivia. She absolutely exudes adoration and joy and these two are just perfect together. Wishing you all the best most everlasting marriage possible. Happy to be here for the magic ❤️ @samdek7 @oliviaharlanespn
