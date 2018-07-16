NBA USA Today Sports

Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan Got Married in Wisconsin

Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan Got Married in Wisconsin

Media

Sam Dekker and Olivia Harlan Got Married in Wisconsin

NBA’er and former Wisconsin Badger Sam Dekker married ESPN broadcaster Olivia Harlan in Wisconsin on Saturday. They got engaged last May. Based on everything that emanated from Instagram, it appears as though a joyous time was had by all — congrats to the newlyweds!

7.14.18 Love of my life 📸 @paperantler #enjoythejourney

A post shared by Olivia Harlan Dekker (@oliviaharlanespn) on

, , Media, NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home