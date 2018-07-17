2018 Open Championship: 9 Favorites to Watch at Carnoustie

Here are 9 favorites to watch this week in The Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Odds: +1000

Best Finish: Win in 2014 at Royal Liverpool

Finish in 2007 at Carnoustie: T42

Finish in 2017: T4

Rory McIlroy is the favorite entering this week. McIlroy has found some form this season and managed to play in the final group at the Masters earlier this year. While he missed the cut at the U.S. Open, he has a win and three top 10s. McIlroy has also finished 1, T5, and T4 in his last three Open Championship appearances.