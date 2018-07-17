Here's Why the American League is the Home Team in the All-Star Game

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is tonight in Washington, D.C., home of the Nationals, a member of the National League. But you’re going to need to brace yourself for a big surprise because the American League will be the home side.

Down is up. Day is night. People saying “hello” when they leave and “goodbye” when they arrive. It’s the Bizarro World.

So why is the junior circuit taking the field first and making hometown hero Max Scherzer wait? Because MLB, in its infinite wisdom, decided to hold four consecutive Midsummer Classics at National League Parks. This is the fourth straight, in order: Cincinnati, San Diego, and Miami.

The AL was also given home dugout privileges at Petco Park in 2016, and won, 4-2, the second of three consecutive victories.

Now, we fully expect you to forget this fact before the game starts because it is so weird, but we wanted to put it out there anyway.