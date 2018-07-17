PM Roundup: Ashley Greene; Kawhi Leonard Considering USA Basketball Minicamp; Appreciating J.D. Martinez's Rise From Obscurity

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is decidedly not fake news.
Ashley enjoys All-Star Game festivities: Fresh off her honeymoon, Ashley Greene took part in the celebrity softball game during MLB All-Star Game week in Washington. She repped the Los Angeles Dodgers during the contest.
Kawhi to rep USA?: Kawhi Leonard is considering participating USA Basketball’s minicamp next week. The awkward part? Gregg Popovich is the team’s head coach.
How did people miss on J.D.?: How did so many people at so many different levels of baseball miss on J.D. Martinez?
Josh Hart Is The Real Deal And The Lakers Have To Be Thrilled
The Best Sports Bloopers of All Time
Rams Feel Destined to Disappoint Despite Winning the Offseason
2018 Open Championship: 9 Favorites to Watch at Carnoustie
Georgia has a fantastic “problem” at quarterback
Terrell Owens wants to make a comeback in the CFL
Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been reinstated by the NFL after being suspended for all of 2017
All the latest Manny Machado trade rumors, the Dodgers look to be in the lead
