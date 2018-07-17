PM Roundup: Ashley Greene; Kawhi Leonard Considering USA Basketball Minicamp; Appreciating J.D. Martinez's Rise From Obscurity

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is decidedly not fake news.

Ashley enjoys All-Star Game festivities: Fresh off her honeymoon, Ashley Greene took part in the celebrity softball game during MLB All-Star Game week in Washington. She repped the Los Angeles Dodgers during the contest.

Kawhi to rep USA?: Kawhi Leonard is considering participating USA Basketball’s minicamp next week. The awkward part? Gregg Popovich is the team’s head coach.

How did people miss on J.D.?: How did so many people at so many different levels of baseball miss on J.D. Martinez?

Tweet of the Day:

Dan Mullen wearing a pair of new Jordan IV’s. “Custom-made for the Gators,” he says. pic.twitter.com/nDa95q5zvp — George Schroeder (@GeorgeSchroeder) July 17, 2018

