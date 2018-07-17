The Best Sports Bloopers of All Time

There’s one thing that holds society together and it is bloopers. We’d be in a very bad place without them. They make us laugh, think, and revel in the misfortune of others. All are not equal. Here are eight of the best.

Steve Lyons drops his pants

On July 16, 1990, Chicago White Sox’ Steve Lyons dove headfirst into first base to earn an infield single. Covered in dirt and needing to do something about it, he got right to business dropping his pants tidying up. He immediately realized his mistake of treating old Tiger Stadium like Mardi Gras. He never came back from this and no one has ever watched the clip without laughing.