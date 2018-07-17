We Could Be Looking Live at Brent Musburger's Return to the Booth

Brent Musburger has agreed to a three-year deal to become the new radio play-by-play voice of the Oakland Raiders, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The 79-year-old broadcasting legend retired from ESPN last January before launching VSIN.

Both the team and Musburger declined comment, perhaps for this very reasonable reason:

Greg Papa, the current play-by-play announcer for the Raiders, might not yet know of the switch, according to one of the sources.

Perhaps apropos of something being afoot, Musburger weighed in on Oakland’s season opener.

VSiN says Raiders are 3-point underdogs in NFL opener vs. Rams. Always love a home dog. — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) July 17, 2018

The Raiders have one more season in the Bay Area before moving to Las Vegas, where VSIN is located, so the fit would be ideal. Musburger still had his fastball when he departed ESPN and there’s no reason to think he won’t pick up where he left off.