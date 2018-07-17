VIDEO: Colin Cowherd's Manalytics Now Include "Butts in Seats" and "Hide Your Girl"

You know: B.I.S, R.S.Q., and H.Y.G., the non-traditional Triple Crown categories. Credit Cowherd for finding a way to bring a Fox-televised event into the fold while staying true to his brand. These are truly some of the bleakest days on the sports radio calendar, so any kernel of an idea is better than nothing.

A person could point out that the Nationals are 12th in baseball in average attendance this year (31,775) but it’s unclear if there’s any correlation there with Butts in Seats. Or, one could ask exactly how Hide Your Girl is calculated. But that wouldn’t be fun.