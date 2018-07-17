USA Today Sports

Denver Nuggets Forward Monte Morris Now Dating Amber Rose

‘Big Game’ Monte Morris is having himself a summer. Morris was one of the best players on the Denver Nuggets summer league roster, and he is now dating Amber Rose per TMZ.

And, here is a picture of the new couple courtesy of The Shade Room:

Some might remember Morris from his days with the Iowa State Cyclones where as a senior, he averaged 16.4 PPG. The Nuggets selected him in the second round (No. 51 overall) of the 2017 draft.

Rose is a model/ actress that is famously known for her Instagram page, dating Kanye West, and once being married to Wiz Khalifa.

