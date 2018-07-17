REPORT: Manny Machado Being Traded To Dodgers

Manny Machado will reportedly be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after the All-Star Game. The Atheltic’s Ken Rosenthal let the news drop on Twitter in the middle of the game:

Can report with more certainty: Machado to #Dodgers happening. Among remaining questions, in addition to specifics of return beyond OF Yusniel Diaz: How much money, if any, #Orioles will send #Dodgers to secure a better package and help ease LAD’s luxury-tax concerns. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 18, 2018

With Justin Turner entrenched at third base and Corey Seager likely back from Tommy John surgery next year, it would appear Machado will be a rental for Los Angeles.

If this deal gets consummated, the Baltimore Orioles will land Yusniel Diaz, who ranks 84th on MLB.com’s top 100 prospects list. Diaz homered twice in Sunday’s Futures Game. It’s safe to assume there will be more headed to Los Angeles as well.

