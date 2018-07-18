5 Sleepers to Watch at the 2018 Open Championship

With The Open Championship beginning on Thursday at Carnoustie, we gave you a look at nine of the favorites who could win. Now, we look at five sleepers who could pull off a victory.

Odds: +2800

Best Finish: T6 in 2017 at Royal Birkdale

Finish in 2007 at Carnoustie: DNP

Finish in 2017: T6

Alex Noren is probably one of the most under appreciated players on the PGA/European Tour. Ranked 11th in the world, Noren is currently ranked second in the European Tour’s Race to Dubai behind Patrick Reed, who has European Tour status this season. Noren has a win and two other top-five finishes on the European Tour this season, and also has three top-five finishes on the PGA Tour. He currently ranks ninth on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained putting, which could serve him well this week.