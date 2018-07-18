Roundup: The Only Blockbuster Left in America; Watch Lava Bomb Hit Tour Boat; & Lakers Lose Summer League Championship

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who is Miss Universe 2017 and Tim Tebow’s girlfriend … there’s one Blockbuster Video left in America, located in Bend, Oregon … after 30 years, DNA helped solve the mysterious death of an 8-year old Indiana girl … “No, We Are Not Running Out of Forests” … Marines are the heaviest binge drinkers in the military … Houston police swiftly captured an alleged serial killer after he murdered three people … after the Putin press conference, the media went hard after the President: “This Is the Moment of Truth for Republicans” … warning, this is the saddest thing you’ll read this week … via Wired: “Facebook gave a Russian internet giant a special data extension” …

The Trail Blazers avenged last July’s Summer League Championship game loss to the Lakers with a 18-point blowout. [Oregonian]

The World Cup is over, but always a good time to read this great 2010 piece on how a soccer star is made. [NYT Magazine]

Podcast: Why I’d take Jimmy Butler over Kawhi Leonard next year if I’m the Lakers; in-the-moment thoughts on the Chicago Bulls signing of Jabari Parker; NFL futures bets you’re going to love; and why you should focus on incremental gains in life, and stop throwing Hail Mary passes. [ITunes]

The Papa John story gets more interesting, ask Kanye West’s name gets into the discussion. [WDRB]

As sports gambling becomes legal in the US, nothing becomes more valuable than game data. [NYT]

The whole “Q scores” thing feels antiquated. There’s no way Mike Trout is as well-known as Kenneth Faried. [Washington Post]

This is a tremendous in-depth look all 32 NFL owners. [SI.com]

If you’re unaware of JT Daniels – USC fans aren’t – he’s a great story. [Fox Sports West]

After 18 years in the booth, Boomer Esiason is done calling Monday Night Football games on Westwood One. [Sports Radio Pod]

In a Vegas police chase, an officer shot through his own windshield at the criminals. [Review-Journal]

A model took the catwalk … while breastfeeding.

Imagine being on a boat tour … and a lava bomb hits the boat. Listen to the screams of horror.