Former Texas Longhorn DeShon Elliott, now a safety for the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in the 6th round of the draft, is not happy with his former college’s current coaching staff and let it be known via Twitter:

I’d really appreciate it if anyone on the current staff at the University of Texas Football team besides Craig Naivar , Jason Washington or Kyle Coats would keep my name out of there mouth and continue to bad talk me or any other junior that decided to leave early. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

We lead your team the best we could before making a decision to better our families. Which I believe you would do the same. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

If you really “loved” your players the way you portray then you wouldn’t continually talk bad about them behind closed doors. Bad mouthing us to our brothers who we played for and cried and sweat for way before you stepped on campus. — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

Kept my mouth quite about this, it’s the complete opposite of my personality but it has to come to an end. It’s been a continuous thing for far too long. – Da Joker — DeShon Elliott (@OfficialShon_4) July 18, 2018

It appears he does not regret his decision to leave early.