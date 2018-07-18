Dining With the Eagles O-Line Sounds Outrageously Delicious And Dangerous

The Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen eat like kings when they get together for meals. They bring their 1,896 pounds of blocking ability to a restaurant with the intention of retaining that mass.

Left tackle Jason Peters, left tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, left guard Stefen Wisniewski, center Jason Kelce, right guard Brandon Brooks and right tackle Lane Johnson spare no expenses on their nights out. From Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt:

“Most often the group dines downtown at Del Frisco’s Steak House, where their standard order of shared appetizers includes two tuna tartars, three fried calamaris, three cheesesteak dumplings, three lobster mac and cheeses, two creamed corns, three château mashed potatoes, two asparaguses, several shrimp cocktails and (sometimes) one seafood tower. After that, everyone digs into either a 22-ounce prime rib eye or a 32-ounce tomahawk—everyone, that is, except Wisniewski, who’s been known to house both.”

Yes please.

That’s the fun part. The less-fun part is the bill. They play credit card roulette to see who pays. The bill, which tends to exceed $2,000, once went to Jason Kelce two times in a row.

No thank you.