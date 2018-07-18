PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; What Kawhi Leonard Trade Means; Winners And Losers From Spurs, Raptors Swap

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is all about the three true outcomes.
Hailee locked down?: Hailee Steinfeld is apparently dating one of the guys from One Direction.
What Kawhi trade means: Breaking down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA.
Winners and losers from Kawhi deal: The winners and losers from the Kawhi Leonard trade.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Josh Hader Has An Awful, Racist, Homophobic Twitter History
10 Players With Major Bust Potential for 2018 Fantasy Football
The Three True Outcomes All-Star Game Was Still Fun
5 Sleepers to Watch at the 2018 Open Championship
Around the Sports Internet:
Former Georgia players rip new Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt
The best Twitter reactions from the Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan swap
Is Mitchell Trubisky ready to make a big jump this season?
A list of 25 prospects who could be dealt at baseball’s trade deadline
Song of the Day:
Comments