PM Roundup: Hailee Steinfeld; What Kawhi Leonard Trade Means; Winners And Losers From Spurs, Raptors Swap

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is all about the three true outcomes.

Hailee locked down?: Hailee Steinfeld is apparently dating one of the guys from One Direction.

What Kawhi trade means: Breaking down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA.

Winners and losers from Kawhi deal: The winners and losers from the Kawhi Leonard trade.

Tweet of the Day:

I will probably be taking the odds on this not being the case. https://t.co/setx8jCj5l — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) July 18, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Josh Hader Has An Awful, Racist, Homophobic Twitter History

10 Players With Major Bust Potential for 2018 Fantasy Football

The Three True Outcomes All-Star Game Was Still Fun

5 Sleepers to Watch at the 2018 Open Championship

Around the Sports Internet:

Former Georgia players rip new Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt

The best Twitter reactions from the Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan swap

Is Mitchell Trubisky ready to make a big jump this season?

A list of 25 prospects who could be dealt at baseball’s trade deadline

Song of the Day: