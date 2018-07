Josh Hader had his All-Star Game experience blown up on Monday night, as his Twitter history was unearthed. It revealed a significant number of racist and homophobic posts that had the Internet flipping out.

The Milwaukee Brewers reliever has since responded to the controversy:

Josh Hader addresses the tweets that surfaced during the game pic.twitter.com/Zzh6uS2frH — Ryan Fagan (@ryanfagan) July 18, 2018

Josh Hader: “I was young, immature and stupid.” — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 18, 2018

Brewers reliever Josh Hader said his racist and homophobic tweets were a sign of immaturity when he was 17 and plans to apologize to his teammates, saying they don’t reflect on him as a person now. ‘No excuses. I was dumb and stupid. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 18, 2018

Josh Hader apologized and said his awful tweets do not reflect his current views. “When you’re a kid, you tweet what’s on your mind,” he said. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) July 18, 2018

Somehow I don’t think that’s going to satisfy a lot of people.