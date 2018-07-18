Josh Hader Has An Awful, Racist, Homophobic Twitter History

MLB USA Today Sports

Josh Hader had a rough night at the 2018 All-Star Game in more ways than one. On the field, the Milwaukee Brewers reliever got shelled, giving up four hits and a run while getting just one out. Off the field, things were even worse.

Someone went digging through Hader’s Twitter history and…well, let’s just say it’s ugly:

In some of those, he’s quoting rap lyrics — which some would excuse — but the rest? Yeah, not cool, Josh.

Hader has since made his account private and his family members at the All-Star Game were given generic jerseys so they didn’t get harassed.

Hader has now responded to the controversy:

