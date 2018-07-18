Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan Trade Imminent and They're Both Unhappy About It

Kawhi Leonard’s San Antonio purgatory could be coming to an end today, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes report the Spurs and Toronto Raptors are finalizing a deal that includes DeMar DeRozan.

The blockbuster trade would really mix things up. But that doesn’t mean the primaries have to like it.

Leonard and DeRozan are both aware that an agreement could be imminent, and neither is expressing enthusiasm for the deal, league sources said.

DeRozan posted an Instagram story early Wednesday presumably referencing the Raptors brass’ behavior.

Let's check in on DeMar DeRozan's Instagram Story right now: pic.twitter.com/frhH6YTiQS — The Ringer (@ringer) July 18, 2018

“Be told one thing & outcome another,” he wrote. “Can’t trust em. Ain’t no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quit for a little bit of nothing…soon you’ll understand… Don’t disturb…”

Leonard has been clear with his intention to end up with the Los Angeles Lakers next offseason. One figures he’d have preferred to play there this season as well.

But, hey, you know what they say: a good compromise leaves everyone a bit unhappy.