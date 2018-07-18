Larry Fedora: America Will Be Lost if Football Changes Too Much

North Carolina is coming off a 3-9 football season and hopes to return to some sort of relevance in the ACC this fall. Coach Larry Fedora proved he had his eye on the big-picture by delivering some strong opinions at the conference’s media day. The very big picture.

It seems he believes that if football continues to change in the name of player safety, America as we know it will be a distant memory.

“Our game is under attack,” Fedora said. “I fear the game will be pushed so far from what we know that we won’t recognize it in 10 years. And if it does, our country will go down, too.”

Seems a bit extreme? Well, Fedora has the receipts.

He spoke with a general – military branch unknown – and asked what made America’s forces the strongest in the world. It’s because the U.S. is the only country that plays football, the general replied, per Fedora.