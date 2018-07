Danica Patrick, as part of her hosting job duties, made some sports-themed jokes during her ESPYS monologue. Jose Altuve, Odell Beckham, LeBron James, J.R. Smith, Tiger Woods, and a host of other characters were skewered.

Some of the zingers landed. Others, well, came close to landing. Some laughter in the room was authentic. Other laughter, well, wasn’t. See if you can spot which is which.