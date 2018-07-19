PM Roundup: Charlotte Flair; Carmelo Anthony Traded; Indians Acquire Brad Hand; Kevin Durant, LeBron James Party In LA

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was overlooked by the ESPYs for the 26th year in a row.

Charlotte at the ESPYs: Charlotte Flair presented an award at the ESPYs last night. She was part of a solid WWE contingent in attendance.

Melo traded: Carmelo Anthony has been traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He is expected to be waived, and will be free to join any team.

KD, LeBron party in LA: Kevin Durant and LeBron James were hanging out with Draymond Green at a bar in Hollywood Wednesday night. Cue the rumors of a team-up in LA.

Indians get a Hand: The Cleveland Indians acquired Brad Hand and Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres. They paid a hefty price though, surrendering top 15 overall prospect Francisco Mejia.

Tweet of the Day:

The deadest sports day of the year has given us a Kawhi Leonard trade to the Raptors and a Manny Machado trade to the Dodgers. The world of sports never stops. — Max Meyer (@TheMaxMeyer) July 18, 2018

