PM Roundup: Charlotte Flair; Carmelo Anthony Traded; Indians Acquire Brad Hand; Kevin Durant, LeBron James Party In LA

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was overlooked by the ESPYs for the 26th year in a row.
Charlotte at the ESPYs: Charlotte Flair presented an award at the ESPYs last night. She was part of a solid WWE contingent in attendance.
Tonight, is an important night to celebrate the special relationships outside of the ring and the community work we get to be a part of as @wwe talent! ♥️ So excited to be a part of the @ESPN Humanitarian Awards and the #espys tomorrow! Styled by: @christinajpacelli 💃 Full look @aliceandolivia, shoes @gianvitorossi, clutch @onnaehrlich, jewelry @normansilverman 💄: @honeybeileen 💇: @glamtechstevent
Melo traded: Carmelo Anthony has been traded to the Atlanta Hawks. He is expected to be waived, and will be free to join any team.
KD, LeBron party in LA: Kevin Durant and LeBron James were hanging out with Draymond Green at a bar in Hollywood Wednesday night. Cue the rumors of a team-up in LA.
Indians get a Hand: The Cleveland Indians acquired Brad Hand and Adam Cimber from the San Diego Padres. They paid a hefty price though, surrendering top 15 overall prospect Francisco Mejia.
