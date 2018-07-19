College Football Coach Fortnite Quote is the New Social Media Quote

College football media days are a breeding ground for interesting statements highlighting generational divide. This year has been no different. Fortnite has reached the level of cultural relevancy where many coaches have heard of it, but don’t fully understand what it’s all about. That’s why you get Boston College’s Steve Addazio saying something like this.

Addazio, on @FortniteGame: I don't know if it's Fortnite or Shmortnite. Does that have something to do with football, heck I don't know. — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) July 19, 2018

Coaches who are familiar with the game have begun to use it as a replacement for social media in their quote construction. As in, sort of a catch-all to explain the mindset of 18-23-year-olds.

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy used it as an example of why our society has become less agrarian. Seriously.

Mike Gundy explains why most kids don’t like to farm. “They’d much rather be playing Fortnite.” #Big12MediaDays pic.twitter.com/B46W4iXBim — Austin Capps (@CappsMedia) July 17, 2018

Sure. To be fair, kids have long preferred to do almost any leisure activity over working the land. Perhaps even the ol’ ball-and-cup game.

If you’re scoring at home, Fortnite replaces social media (usually intentionally botched when referencing a specific platform), which replaced texting as a go-to topic.

The Belk Bowl, as always, gets it. Brace yourself for this trend to continue.