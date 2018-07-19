Would You Rather Die or Let Dwight Howard Play on Your Team?

There are plenty of Dwight Howard skeptics out there, but precious few would willingly risk death instead of seeing him represent their interests in an important game. At a certain point, most people back down from their criticisms and grant that Howard is somewhat competent on the hardwood.

The Boston Globe’s Bob Ryan is not one of these people. Here he is envisioning an incredibly specific and improbable scenario.

If I had to play a basketball game for my life tonight, and the only center available was Dwight Howard, I’d play with 4. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) July 19, 2018

Oh yeah. This has all the makings of a mediocre screenplay. Can you imagine how hurt Howard would be when informed that Ryan would rather play shorthanded and risk death than give the veteran center any run? Can you imagine the painful pleading from Ryan’s loved ones trying to talk him out of such stubbornness?

In the real world, the Washington Wizards have opted to play him for the next two years and pay him $11 million. They believe the 32-year-old can help them in a non-life and death scenario as he managed to score 16.6 points and grab 12.5 boards per contest last year.