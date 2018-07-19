Jhonattan Vegas Suffered Visa Issues, Arrived at The Open Minutes Before Tee Time Without His Clubs

Jhonattan Vegas probably isn’t enjoying his Open Championship as much as he should be. The 33-year-old from Venezuela had issues getting his visa expedited and approved and, well, lets just say he barely made it to his tee time.

Having never seen Carnoustie, he arrived at The Open this morning by helicopter after flying through Houston to Toronto, but when he touched down in Glasgow at 8:45 am his clubs did not.

Vegas’s tee time was at 10:31 am this morning and he was unwrapping new ones put together by his equipment company on the range and trying to get used to them just minutes prior to his tee time. While Vegas was on the range, his caddie was scrambling to find all of the essentials that are needed for a professional golfer’s bag.

Vegas, who’s last win came in 2017 at the RBC Canadian Open, is currently four-over through 16 holes. He missed the cut at The Open last year.