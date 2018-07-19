Roundup: MLB Labor Strife Brewing, Bombshell WFAN Lawsuit, New Apple Product Details

Kendall Jenner … The NFLPA is posturing about legal sports gambling … NBA players ripping the Raptors for disloyalty in trading DeMar DeRozan … Bruce Springsteen on Broadway headed to Netflix … And Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings is writing a book … Rumors about Apple’s new lineup of iPhones/iPads/MacBooks this Fall … “Welcome to the airport of the future, where your face is your passport” … New Lays regional chips include deep dish pizza and lobster roll flavors … Man has sex with horse, defends act as consensual because horse winked at him … “Donkey is ‘beaten to a pulp’, left with a broken nose and rammed with a car after being tortured for political stunt” in Pakistan …

This lawsuit filed by a former WFAN employee includes allegations of a host soliciting a threesome, rampant alcohol consumption at work, prostitutes, and a brawl in a luxury suite at the Mayweather-McGregor fight [NY Post]

Private equity firm considers buying stake in iHeartMedia, the country’s largest radio company that has billions in debt [WSJ]

Newspaper food critic shows his face publicly for the first time in 30 years [Chicago Tribune]

Kara Swisher interviews Mark Zuckerberg [Recode]

The New Day released a lengthy statement about Hulk Hogan and WWE [Pro Wrestling Sheet]

So did Titus O’Neil [Cageside Seats]

These are the jobs seniors want [Fast Company]

MLB labor strife is brewing [SBJ]

Last evacuation flight out of Da Nang in South Vietnam narrowly avoids region getting crushed by the North in 1975

Norm Macdonald blows up Courtney Thorne-Smith’s spot on Conan

A compilation of Aubrey Plaza’s wry humor