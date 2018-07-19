VIDEO: Focused Tiger Woods Disappoints Crowd of Children

Tiger Woods tees off at Carnoustie in a few hours. Neutral observers would like nothing more than to see him in contention at The Open. To do that he’ll need a singular focus on the goal at hand. So, sorry kids, there will be no time for autographs and small talk. This is a business trip.

When a group of kids want your autograph but you have a 6:00pm dinner reservation at Perkins pic.twitter.com/vJMFFHIE77 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) July 19, 2018

Surely there will be some hand-wringing over this lack of grace. Personally, I think it’s a great move. Never let anyone see you blink. There will be plenty of time for chit-chat after raising the Claret Jug.

Or, more realistically in this case, after missing the cut.