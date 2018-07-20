PM Roundup: Alison Brie; A Look At The East With Kawhi Leonard; Baseball Power Rankings As Second Half Begins

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which will be silently weeping in the corner after today’s Fernando Tatis Jr. news.
Ali at the ESPYs: Alison Brie spent her Wednesday night at the ESPYs classing up the joint.
Looking at the East with Kawhi: A full breakdown of what the NBA’s Eastern Conference will look like after Kawhi Leonard’s trade to the Raptors.
Baseball is back: Major League Baseball is back after the All-Star break. Here are some solid power rankings as the second half begins.
