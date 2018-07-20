REPORT: Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Got Married

USA Today Sports

Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim, who have been dating since 2016, got married in New York and headed off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate, according to the New York Post. Here are some photos from their trip:

Earth Angel. @mollyqerim

A post shared by Jalen Rose (@jalenvseverybody) on

Qerim responded to a tweet from Dick Vitale that appeared to confirm the nutpials:

Congratulations are certainly in order!

Home