REPORT: Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim Got Married
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 2 hours ago
Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim, who have been dating since 2016, got married in New York and headed off to Turks and Caicos to celebrate, according to the New York Post. Here are some photos from their trip:
Qerim responded to a tweet from Dick Vitale that appeared to confirm the nutpials:
Congratulations are certainly in order!
