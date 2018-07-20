Roundup: More Trouble for Papa John's; The Browns Are Dunder-Mifflin; Tourist Boat Sinks

CNN boss Jeff Zucker to take leave for heart surgery … Steam pipe explosion in Flatiron thankfully results in no injuries … Linda Cohn signs new ESPN deal … Didn’t have Devin Nunes pegged as a Celtics fan … Star possibly eating a planet because it’s hungry … Jabari Parker on the NBA’s defensive indifference … MLB expansion could mean more teams in Canada, Mexico … Motion to subpoena Trump-Putin interpreter goes nowhere … But it sounds like the two are doing a home-and-home … Marc Gasol was involved in a rescue at sea … Shohei Ohtani could pitch again this season … How football contests of yesteryear shaped betting popularity today … Left-wing political correctness on college campuses has gone too far … It’s Britney Spears.

Finally, Duke basketball will the get some coverage. [Associated Press]

The alleged toxic culture of Papa John’s. What a week for Papa John. [Forbes]

11 dead in tragic tourist Missouri boat accident. [Fox 8]

Inspiration for Good Morning Vietnam dies at 79. [CNN]

The Cleveland Browns as Dunder-Mifflin actually makes a lot of sense.

Neymar poking fun at his self.

Errors, we all make them.