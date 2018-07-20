The Open Championship Leaderboard is Stacked After the Second Round

Kevin Kisner held the lead in The Open Championship after the first round, and that continued after the second round. Kisner entered the 36th hole with a two-stroke lead, but after he decided to push his luck from the rough and go for the green, he found the Barry Burn and walked away with a double-bogey and in a tie with Zach Johnson for the lead.

The Barry Burn claims another victim.@K_Kisner made double bogey on 18 to finish at -6. Full scoring https://t.co/gVDayzkpiZ#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/AqCOwxImtz — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2018

***

Dustin Johnson became the first world number one to miss the cut at The Open since Luke Donald in 2011. Had Justin Rose not made a putt for birdie on the 36th hole, it would have been only the second time that the world number one, two, and three had missed the cut in a major.

Dustin Johnson would be just the fourth sitting world number 1 player to miss the cut in #TheOpen since the OWGR began in 1986 (1992 Couples, 2009 Woods, 2011 Donald). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) July 20, 2018

No.1 WATCH:@DJohnsonPGA & @JustinThomas34 look likely to MC, so the #1 scenario is now quite simple:@JustinRose99, @BKoepka or @JonRahmpga will become No.1 in the world for the 1st time with a win at #TheOpen If neither of these 3 wins, then DJ will remain world No.1. #OWGR — Nosferatu (@VC606) July 20, 2018

***

Tommy Fleetwood appears to like major championship golf and fired off a bogey free six-under second round to climb into a tie for second place with Pat Perez and Tony Finau. Fleetwood was the only player to card a bogey free second round.

***

Zach Johnson birdied on the 36th hole, and moved into sole possession of the lead until Kevin Kisner joined him. Johnson was listed at 70/1 odds this week and was in our sleepers list as a pick you couldn’t pass up on.

Zach Johnson birdies 18 ⤵️ The 2015 Open Champion takes the solo-lead. pic.twitter.com/hlaRonIsUw — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 20, 2018

***

Rory McIlroy climbed up to -4 after back-to-back 69s. He’s firmly in the hunt and appears to be getting better as the week progresses.

***

Tiger Woods once again shot an even-par 71. Woods didn’t appear to take any chances off of the tee, choosing to use his driver as little as possible.

Really feels like Tiger is playing well enough to be 3 shots closer to the lead if he'd just hit longer clubs off the tee. — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) July 20, 2018

***

Jordan Spieth isn’t letting his Claret Jug go easily. Spieth, who was one-over after three, finished the day at three-under. He carded only one bogey and sits in a tie for 11th.

***

Phil Mickelson started his day on a hot streak with three birdies over the first five holes, but then made a disappointing double-bogey on the par-5 sixth hole. He finished his round at two-under and sits at even.

***

Matt Kuchar is once again giving it a run at The Open. After suffering an agonizing loss last season to Jordan Spieth in this event, Kuchar wants his revenge.

Notable missed cuts:

Sergio Garcia missed the cut this week. It is the fourth straight missed cut in a major for the Spaniard.

Justin Thomas just can’t seem to figure out this major.

Gonna figure out this tournament one of these years! Absolutely love @theopen and links golf, just have to eliminate the mistakes. Onward and upward @ Carnoustie Golf Links https://t.co/p7KFUwcgSR — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 20, 2018

Bubba Watson missed the cut, but still has three PGA Tour wins this season.

Jon Rahm went from having a good Open Championship to missing the cut.

Daniel Berger, Branden Grace, Hideki Matsuyama, Jimmy Walker, two-time Open Champion Padraig Harrington, and Ian Poulter all missed the cut.

