VIDEO: Is This The Worst Call You've Ever Seen?

Yes, the headline is a bit hyperbolic, but I believe it’s worth asking. The incident below occurred in a Mexican Baseball League game and both the home plate and first base umpire were suspended for the remainder of the season. You might think that’s a bit severe before watching the clip.

After witnessing the full extent of the failure, it makes sense.

worst umpire call ever pic.twitter.com/feKHA03tzA — Routine Baseball (@RoutineBaseball) July 19, 2018

How both these guys — and the two other boys in blue working the game — managed to miss the batter taking a full and ugly hack is beyond comprehension. But it happened.

A similar screw-up in the Majors would be incredible because a team would be forced to use a challenge and the in-stadium replay would cause either a small riot or riotous laughter, depending on which team got the short end of the deal.