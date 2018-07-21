Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent Exchange Personal Blows on Instagram; Is It Real or Fake?

Floyd Mayweather and one of his longest-running frenemies 50 Cent are at it again. This time the boxer and rapper are exchanging very personal insults via Instagram.

Mayweather threw the first punch calling 50 Cent a snitch and went very deep into Fiddy’s family life, financial situation, and career. 50 Cent countered bringing up Mayweather’s domestic violence history (NSFW):

Given the personalities and history of the two, this probably is not over. They did this once before and admitted it was fake; if that’s the case again they are very okay with airing very dirty laundry in public.