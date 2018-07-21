Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner, and Xander Schauffele Lead The Open with Tiger Lurking After 3rd Round

The third round of The Open Championship did not disappoint. Moving day was in full effect for plenty of big names and one of those was Tiger Woods.

Woods climbed up into a share of the lead at one point during his round, and while it didn’t last, it may be the start of something we’ve been impatiently waiting for during this comeback.

Related Tiger Woods is Making a Move at the Open Championship

Woods took more risks off the tee today than he has all week, and it clearly paid off. Carding only one bogey, he shot in the 60s in The Open for the first time since 2007. His chances are real, as he sits just four strokes behind the three leaders.

Of course, Woods will have to come from behind for the first time in a major to win and he’s going to have to keep up with the defending Open champ, Jordan Spieth. Spieth went out and shot six-under in his third round and climbed into a share of the lead at nine-under. The three-time major winner looked calm and appeared to have his putter — the one club he’s struggled with all season — working.

Spieth finished his day with four birdies, an eagle, and no blemishes on his card. He’s proven that major championship golf is his forte.

Spieth isn’t alone at the top of the leaderboard as Kevin Kisner improved on his second round lead and joined Spieth at nine-under, along with Xander Schauffele. Kisner and Schauffele are both looking for their first major championship win, and that could come into play tomorrow as the winds pick up and their patience is tested.

***

Another name sitting near the top of the leaderboard is Francesco Molinari. Molinari, like Spieth and Kisner, also had a bogey-free third round. Fresh off of his first PGA Tour victory and a second-place finish at the John Deere Classic, Molinari is looking to capitalize on his solid play and his consistency with his irons could help him do that in the final round.

***

Rory McIlroy was only able to manage a one-under third round and sits four strokes off the lead at five-under. Matt Kuchar, who finished as the runner-up to Jordan Spieth in 2017 at The Open, Players champion Webb Simpson, Alex Noren, 2015 Open champion Zach Johnson, and Tommy Fleetwood are also sitting at five-under.

It’s safe to assume that Sunday is going to be spectacular.

Full Leaderboard