Tiger Woods is Making a Move at the Open Championship

Low scores are gettable today at The Open Championship.

Tiger Woods, who holds the lowest third round scoring average (68.44) on the PGA Tour this season, has made five birdies through his first 11 holes today. Woods made three straight birdies from the 9th-11th holes and currently sits just one off the lead.

Tiger with a dart on the 10th! pic.twitter.com/u8eNwrCeh8 — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) July 21, 2018

It’s hard to believe that Woods hasn’t shot in the 60s at The Open since 2007, but it’s true.

Carnoustie is proving today that low numbers are out there.

Justin Rose, who was on the cut line, fired off a seven-under 64 and climbed all the way up to four-under for the tournament.

It would be nice to imagine that things will stay where they are, but Jordan Spieth opened his third round with an eagle at the first to get to within one after driving the green.

Spieth with an eagle putt coming up on the 1st after this drive. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/Pq7BzNGGpg — Michael Shamburger (@mshamburger1) July 21, 2018

Zach Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood have yet to tee off.