Francesco Molinari Wins the 2018 Open Championship

The final round of the 2018 Open Championship did not disappoint. As a matter of fact, it was better than anyone could have imagined.

Francesco Molinari played spectacular golf, and he did it while playing alongside of Tiger Woods. It’s hard enough to win a major championship, but to do it with one of the best ever walking with you, and at one point leading, has to be that much more difficult. Not many can say that they’ve won a major championship in the same pairing as Tiger Woods, especially if he holds the lead.

Molinari made no mistakes on Sunday and even though he birdied only two holes, the 14th and 18th, it was more than enough. His birdie on the 72nd hole solidified his win as the first Italian to win a major championship.

But, Molinari wasn’t the only story of the day. From Jordan Spieth’s blown lead, to Tiger Woods’s comeback, Justin Rose’s climb from nearly missing the cut into a tie for second, and Rory McIlroy’s brilliant display on the back nine on Sunday, this 2018 Open Championship was nothing less than spectacular.

It just goes to show, that when a course is properly set up and taken care of throughout the week, the leaderboard will reflect that.