Tiger Woods is Currently Leading The Open Championship

Tiger Woods has climbed all the way up into a solo lead at The Open Championship on a Sunday. He is currently the only player on the course in red figures.

We’re getting a look at vintage Tiger stuff today.

Woods started the day four strokes behind Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Kevin Kisner.

Kisner made a costly double bogey on the second hole and is currently four-over thru nine. Spieth was moving along without any mistakes until he went bogey, double-bogey on the fifth and sixth holes. Xander Schauffele was also fine until carding bogey, bogey, double-bogey on the fifth, sixth, and seventh holes.

Those mistakes vaulted the 14-time major winner into the lead.

Woods will still have to hold off Spieth and Rory McIlroy, who is five-under and still very much in contention.

UPDATE: Tiger made a costly double-bogey on the next hole to drop to five-under. He is now one behind Molinari, Chappell, Kisner, and Spieth.