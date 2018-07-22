Golf USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods is Currently Leading The Open Championship

Tiger Woods is Currently Leading The Open Championship

Golf

Tiger Woods is Currently Leading The Open Championship

Tiger Woods has climbed all the way up into a solo lead at The Open Championship on a Sunday. He is currently the only player on the course in red figures.

We’re getting a look at vintage Tiger stuff today.

Woods started the day four strokes behind Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, and Kevin Kisner.

Kisner made a costly double bogey on the second hole and is currently four-over thru nine. Spieth was moving along without any mistakes until he went bogey, double-bogey on the fifth and sixth holes. Xander Schauffele was also fine until carding bogey, bogey, double-bogey on the fifth, sixth, and seventh holes.

Those mistakes vaulted the 14-time major winner into the lead.

Woods will still have to hold off Spieth and Rory McIlroy, who is five-under and still very much in contention.

UPDATE: Tiger made a costly double-bogey on the next hole to drop to five-under. He is now one behind Molinari, Chappell, Kisner, and Spieth.

, , , , , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home