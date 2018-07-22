Watch Mo Bamba Surprise His Best Friend With A New BMW

One of the best things about playing in the NBA is that they pay you a whole lot of money for doing that. So much, in fact, that if you’ve got a friend who’s been there for you all the way and you’d like to show him a token of your appreciation, you can go ahead and buy him an M-Series BMW, like Mo Bamba did.

Observe:

This is a great moment that makes me feel good for everyone involved. My only complaint is that Bamba’s camera operation leaves a bit to be desired. There are no decent shots of the car in this video, making it difficult to identify the car.

However, this appears to be a BMW M6, which is the performance version of BMW’s largest sedan, and starts at $119,000. It is a very good and very fast car.