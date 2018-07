The New York Daily News is undergoing an unfathomable amount of cuts today, with parent company Tronc announcing today that the newspaper would be cutting about 50% of its staff.

According to a farewell address from longtime Knicks writer Frank Isola, the cuts are even worse in the sports section, which is going from 35 to nine today.

Just a quick update…. pic.twitter.com/77qgTOgKgY — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) July 23, 2018

That is absolutely gutting news, and there’s no way to sugarcoat it.