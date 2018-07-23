Ohio State Fires Wide Receivers Coach After Repeated Domestic Abuse Accusations Surface

Ohio State has fired long-time wide receivers coach Zach Smith after his wife accused him of domestic abuse. The 34-year-old Smith has been on Urban Meyer’s staff for years, most notably for all 11 seasons Meyer has spent at Ohio State and Florida.

Ohio State WR coach Zach Smith has been fired — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 23, 2018

Smith was arrested for aggravated battery on his pregnant wife back in 2009, then another domestic violence allegation was made in 2015. He had an order of protection filed against him by his ex-wife.

On July 18 it was reported Smith had been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass after a dispute with his ex-wife. He wasn’t arrested and pleaded not guilty.

Smith has been at Ohio State since Meyer took over the program in 2012 and was the last remaining original staff member.