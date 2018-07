Ryan Lochte has been suspended from swimming competition until next July by USADA. According to the anti-doping agency, Lochte did not use a banned substance, but did use a banned treatment method. In May, Lochte shared a photo of himself getting an IV — this is not allowed except when hospitalized or receiving an exemption.

(I looked through Lochte’s Instagram and Twitter to see if I could find this photo, but it’s either been scrubbed or was an IG story which scrubs itself.)