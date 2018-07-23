USA Today Sports

PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; NBA Power Rankings After Crazy Summer; What To Watch For In Baseball's Stretch Run

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would absolutely not perform a concert in the rain.

Taylor braves downpour during concert: Taylor Swift kept right on performing this weekend despite a torrential downpour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Ranking the NBA after a crazy offseason: The latest NBA Power Rankings after what has been an insane offseason.

What will define baseball’s stretch run?: A look at the eight things that will define baseball’s run to the finish.

Tiger Woods Run At The Open Championship Was Better Than We Could Have Hoped For

Tim Tebow Update: Oh No!

If Josh Gordon Really Isn’t in Trouble Again, He Is Smart to Be Proactive

New York Daily News Sports Section Cutting Jobs from 35 to Nine; Frank Isola Writes Farewell

Jimmy Garoppolo has finally opened up about playing with Tom Brady

Trace McSorley is looking to silence his doubters once again

Isaiah Thomas reportedly called Danny Ainge about a reunion in Boston before signing with the Denver Nuggets

The New York Mets have only their owners to blame for the current mess they are in

