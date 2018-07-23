PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; NBA Power Rankings After Crazy Summer; What To Watch For In Baseball's Stretch Run

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which would absolutely not perform a concert in the rain.
Taylor braves downpour during concert: Taylor Swift kept right on performing this weekend despite a torrential downpour at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Ranking the NBA after a crazy offseason: The latest NBA Power Rankings after what has been an insane offseason.
What will define baseball’s stretch run?: A look at the eight things that will define baseball’s run to the finish.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Tiger Woods Run At The Open Championship Was Better Than We Could Have Hoped For
Tim Tebow Update: Oh No!
If Josh Gordon Really Isn’t in Trouble Again, He Is Smart to Be Proactive
New York Daily News Sports Section Cutting Jobs from 35 to Nine; Frank Isola Writes Farewell
Around the Sports Internet:
Jimmy Garoppolo has finally opened up about playing with Tom Brady
Trace McSorley is looking to silence his doubters once again
Isaiah Thomas reportedly called Danny Ainge about a reunion in Boston before signing with the Denver Nuggets
The New York Mets have only their owners to blame for the current mess they are in
Song of the Day:
Comments