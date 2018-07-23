This is Ridiculous Sports Radio, Even for The Dan Le Batard Show

Everyone once in a while it’s fun to pull back from the daily grind and realize that The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz is arguably the crown jewel of ESPN Radio. Why? Because at any given time, a listener or television viewer could dial it in and receive this type of content.
That’s producer Roy Bellamy, issuing some royal proclamations to spice up a slow sports week. It is one of the most nonsensical, yet entertaining bits to appear on air since this Titanic segment.
It’s nearly impossible to watch the whole thing without wondering what the heck you’re watching out loud multiple times. Depending on taste, it either crashed and burned or provided uproarious entertainment. There is no middle ground available.
