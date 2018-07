TMZ spotted Kevin Durant & Kyrie Irving hitting up the Wet Republic pool party in Vegas this past weekend, where Irving’s girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries, was DJ’ing. Irving and Jeffries have been “dating” since last month.

KD can also be seen chatting it up with model Jocelyn Chew in the video.

Viva Las Vegas!

Flip the page for more from Chantel Jeffries and Jocelyn Chew: