Video: Tiger Woods Hit a Fan's Phone on a Shot at The Open Championship

Tiger Woods’ run at The Open Championship came to an end on the par-4 11th hole. After Woods hit one of the best shots we’ve seen from him in years on the 10th hole, he turned around and missed the fairway off the tee. He followed that drive up with another mistake when he pulled his second shot from the rough towards the left side of the fairway where it hit one fan and then bounced into another who was filming with his phone.

Colin Hauck happened to be the unlucky — or lucky — considering he now has a story to tell as well as a glove from Tiger as a souvenir.

Here’s what the shot looked like from Colin’s point of view.

In case anyone cares, this was the video I was taking when I was struck by my DEAR FRIEND @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/6tH1SCdTU8 — Colin Hauck (@ColinHauck) July 22, 2018

Woods walked off the 11th with a double-bogey and that was the end of his run at a 15th major championship last week.

That’s one to tell and show the grandkids about one day.