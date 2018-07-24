The Top 50 Players in the NFL For 2018-2019

The NFL season is just over a month away. Here are the top 50 players ranked 1-50 for the 2018-2019 season:

*Like last week’s list of the top 50 players in the NBA: The ranking is based off a combination of the player’s history and their near future, taking into account age, injury, and situation.

#1 Aaron Rodgers

The Packers struggled to get the ball past midfield when Aaron Rodgers went down last season. No player is more valuable to a franchise than Rodgers, and no player is better than Rodgers. The flick of the wrist, the mobility, the touchdown-interception ratio, the accuracy, the attention to detail, and the arm resembles something created in a lab. The Packers should not be any good, but they are because of the greatest talent to ever step foot on the football field.

#2 Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald’s play on defense is game-changing each and every week. His first step and instincts make double- or triple-teams futile. Since Donald’s debut in 2014, he has racked up 39 sacks from the defensive tackle position.

#3 Von Miller

Von Miller is a workhorse and his domination as an edge rusher is incomparable. Miller is a nightmare for the pass and the run. Offensive coordinators’ sleep schedules are far from ideal knowing number 58 is coming on Sunday.

#4 Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was once again the best receiver in the game in 2017, and there is no reason to believe he will not be once this season begins. Brown could see a dip in production, however, with Ben Roethlisberger likely to continue to decline.

#5 Le’Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell is the most versatile player in NFL and the Steelers will forever rue the day if he leaves. Bell can change the game in several phases, and as last year proved, can change seasons. Bell was the only player with north of 400 touches last season.