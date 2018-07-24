REPORT: Earl Thomas Told Raiders' Owner 'To Come Get Him'; Plans to Sell Seattle Home

According to Newy Scruggs of NBC Sports Radio, Earl Thomas is done with the Seahawks, plans to sell his home in Seattle, and told Raiders’ owner Mark Davis to come and get him.

I'm told Earl Thomas will not report to the @Seahawks. He is done with Seattle. Plans to sell his house in Seattle. He will ONLY report if he gets a new deal. I'm talking about now on @NBCSportsRadio. #Cowboys @NBCDFWSports — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) July 24, 2018

I'm told Earl Thomas went up to #Raiders owner Mark Davis in Vegas and told him to come get him. Seriously. Make that the #Cowboys & #Raiders he is willing to play for. Thomas plans to sell his Seattle home. @NBCDFWSports pic.twitter.com/2tAD7HSDna — Newy Scruggs (@newyscruggs) July 24, 2018

A week ago Earl Thomas bluntly told the Seahawks on Instagram to pay him or trade him.

Thomas is the last remaining member of the Legion of Boom in Seattle, a group that should have been responsible for more than just one Super Bowl victory.

Both the Raiders and the Cowboys would certainly benefit from the services of Thomas who when healthy is still the best safety in the NFL.