REPORT: Earl Thomas Told Raiders' Owner 'To Come Get Him'; Plans to Sell Seattle Home

According to Newy Scruggs of NBC Sports Radio, Earl Thomas is done with the Seahawks, plans to sell his home in Seattle, and told Raiders’ owner Mark Davis to come and get him.
A week ago Earl Thomas bluntly told the Seahawks on Instagram to pay him or trade him.
Thomas is the last remaining member of the Legion of Boom in Seattle, a group that should have been responsible for more than just one Super Bowl victory.
Both the Raiders and the Cowboys would certainly benefit from the services of Thomas who when healthy is still the best safety in the NFL.
