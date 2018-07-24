Have ESPN and Fox Sports Talent Play Sports Against Each Other and Put It on TV

Remakes are everywhere. At the movies. On television. At the heart of online crowd-funding campaigns. Original ideas are out. Reheated IP is the main course. With that in mind, I’d like to float a free idea to the deep-pocketed cadre of sports media executives who run empires.

Battle of the Sports Network Stars.

Imagine, if you will, Shannon Sharpe and Charles Woodson going head-to-head in flag football. Or Colin Cowherd battling Will Cain for a loose ball on the baseline. Or Skip Bayless and Max Kellerman playing skins match.

That’s what you get in this television series currently only existing in my brain. The premise is simple: take the simmering rivalry between ESPN and Fox Sports — and their fans — and take it to the playing field.

I suppose you’re going to want more details about this free idea, like who would compete. Ideally, it’d be a collection of top talent, including former professionals from the sport now working as analysts. A key will be name recognition. We all love the people behind the scenes, and apologies to the PAs and researchers, that’s just not the type of sizzle we’re after.

What sports would they play? The basics, plus some video games and sports trivia. Tell me you wouldn’t watch a game of sports-related trivia between some of television’s biggest know-it-alls. Be honest.

Why would talent participate? Well, for one, to increase their brand. This league would be a showcase for their personalities. And here’s the twist, because you’re likely wondering why a network would send its employees to participate in something it won’t be airing. The winner of the previous week’s contest would be given broadcast rights for the next competition, ensuring fierce competition and real consequences.

Now, maybe you’re wondering if other sports outlets would be included. I am open to that possibility. An All-Star team comprised of Barstool, The Athletic and The Ringer coming into Bristol to take on ESPN would be a nice change of pace. Haven’t worked out all the details yet so it’s important to keep an open mind.

More than anything, though, you want to know if this can work. I may be a simple blogger, but I really think there’s something here. You’re taking sports, a group of people who know how to create compelling television, and a dash of morbid curiosity. There are worse recipes.

Also, so many of these people have big personalities and histories with each other. Seeing that manifest would be rich.

Finally, I’d like to point out that this series would afford professional athletes the chance to watch those who critique them walk a mile in their shoes. Just think of the roasting we’d seen on social media. Solid engagement to be sure.

OK, there’s the idea. You people with the power make some phone calls and make this happen.