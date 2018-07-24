PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan; Todd Gurley Gets Paid; Baker Mayfield In An Awkward Position

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks Le'Veon Bell must be piiiisssssssed today.
Jenna hits the beach: Jenna Dewan hit the beach this weekend and looked phenomenal.
Gurley gets a bag: The Los Angeles Rams and Todd Gurley have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through 2023. It includes $45 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $60 million. It’s the biggest guarantee ever given to a running back.
Can Baker start?: Is there any chance Baker Mayfield wins the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job, or will he open the season on the bench? It’s an awkward situation.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
If He Must, Julio Jones Should Holdout into the Regular Season
Flying to Italy for Dinner Seems Kinda Impractical
Gary Sanchez Refused To Hustle On Ninth-Inning Grounder, Costs Yankees A Game
Tiger Woods Opens at 20/1 Odds to Win the PGA Championship
Around the Sports Internet:
Kevin Love and the Cavs agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension
Offseason grades for all 31 NHL teams
Urban Meyer says firing a coach accused of multiple domestic violence incidents was a “tough call”
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez is headed to the disabled list with a groin injury
Song of the Day:
Comments