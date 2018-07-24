PM Roundup: Jenna Dewan; Todd Gurley Gets Paid; Baker Mayfield In An Awkward Position

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks Le'Veon Bell must be piiiisssssssed today.

Gurley gets a bag: The Los Angeles Rams and Todd Gurley have agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the franchise through 2023. It includes $45 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $60 million. It’s the biggest guarantee ever given to a running back.

Can Baker start?: Is there any chance Baker Mayfield wins the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback job, or will he open the season on the bench? It’s an awkward situation.

lol and ppl thought I was trippin?… — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 24, 2018

